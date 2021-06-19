Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday added 696 COVID-19 cases and reported 13 deaths due to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload of the country's financial capital thus rose to 7,20,637 and death toll reached 15,279, it said.

As many as 790 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 6,88,340.

There are 14,751 active coronavirus patients in the city, the civic body said.

With 33,136 tests conducted during the day, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus in the city so far rose to 67,86,802.

The recovery rate of the megapolis is 95 per cent. There are 18 containment zones and 82 sealed building in the city at present.

