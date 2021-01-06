Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Mumbai reported 795 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, nearly 260 more than a day earlier, and eight fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with 795 new cases the coronavirus tally in the financial capital increased to 2,96,319, while the death toll rose to 11,155.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 539 new cases and nine fatalities.

According to the data, the number of recovered cases increased to 2,76,813 with 400 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

With 15,437 more COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in the city has gone up to 24,30,972.

The number of active cases increased to 7,480 from 7,094 on Tuesday.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 365 days, while the growth rate of the infection is 0.21 per cent, the BMC said.

After a long time, the number of containment zones and sealed buildings has gone down below 200 and 2,000, respectively.

According to the BMC data, the city has 195 containment zones and 1,984 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the infection.

