Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,91,471 on Monday with the addition of 557 new cases, while the death toll increased to 11,088 after 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fourth day in a row. A day before, 578 new cases and 12 fatalities were reported.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the number of recuperated patients increased to 2,71,348, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 720 more people getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

The city has COVID-19 doubling rate of 374 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent, the data showed.

With 8,603 new COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done so far increased to 23,11,503, the civic body said.

Currently, the city has 8187 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

According to the BMC's data, the city has 280 containment zones and 2,475 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

