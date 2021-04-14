Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The daily case tally shot up in the financial capital after remaining below 8,000 for the last two days.

On Monday, the city had witnessed 6,905 COVID-19 cases followed by 7,898 on Tuesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 9,925 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 5,44,942, while 54 fresh deaths took the toll to 12,140.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded 26 fatalities.

As per the update, 9,273 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,44,214.

With this, Mumbai now has 87,443 active cases, the BMC said.

The civic body said 56,266 tests for detection of coronavirus were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the number of samples examined so far to 47,55,733.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81 per cent, while the case growth rate was 1.71 per cent, the data showed.

The current doubling rate of cases in the city was 40 days.

According to the BMC, at present Mumbai has 90 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old multi-storeyed row tenements), while 995 buildings have been sealed.

