Mumbai, December 27: With the addition of six new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Mumbai reached 11,55,104 on Tuesday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At least seven patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,35,310, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,746, he said. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is left with 48 active COVID-19 cases. Mumbai COVID-19 Surge: 93 Police Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive in Single Day.

The average doubling rate of cases is at 1,16,134 days, while the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, it said.

As many as 2,345 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,86,23,288. The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 20 and December 26 was 0.0006 per cent.

