Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted the privately-owned Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai into a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital will no longer admit non-COVID patients, said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The Municipal Commissioner of BMC Iqbal Chahal in an official statement said that the additional 250 COVID beds in Jaslok Hospital will come online on BMC dashboard (including 40 ICU beds) by Saturday morning.

In addition to this, 30 more ICU beds are being added in SevenHills Hospital today. 1,500 additional beds will be added in NESCO Jumbo centre within 7 days, the Municipal Commissioner added.

The patients requiring non-COVID tertiary care, who cannot be discharged, will be transferred to a nearby tertiary care hospital within 48 hours, he said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra had reported 28,307 new COVID-19 cases 31624 discharges, and 281 deaths on Wednesday. Currently, there are 5,94,585 active cases in the state. (ANI)

