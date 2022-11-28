Mumbai, Nov 28: Mumbai reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected fatality, taking the tally of infections to 303, a civic official said on Monday.

The number of confirmed deaths from measles stands at eight and the suspected fatalities are three, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: Vaccination Is Important To Mark Children Safe, Says BMC Health Officer Amid Hike in Cases of Viral Infection.

The civic body, in a statement, said Mumbai will inoculate 1,34,833 children in the nine months to five years age group, and will receive additional dose (special dose) in 33 health posts from December 1.

"A total of 3,496 children in the age group of six to nine months in 13 health posts where measles cases in the age group of less than nine months have been reported will also be given an additional lose of MR vaccine," the statement informed.

The BMC has surveyed 53,66,144 houses so far and 4,062 cases of fever with rash were found, it added.

The lone death of the day was an unimmunised one-year-old girl residing in Andheri in the western part of the city, the statement said.

"It was a known case of congenital heart disease (ventricular septal defect and patent ductus arteriosus) and until two weeks back, the patient was admitted at a private hospital for treatment of the condition. She was admitted in the ICU of Kasturba Hospital here on Saturday with fever, rash and difficulty in breathing," it informed. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: BMC Appeals for Vaccination Amid Hike in Cases of Viral Infection.

Her condition deteriorated and she passed away at 1:30pm, with the cause of death being cited as acute respiratory failure, measles with bronchopneumonia in a case of ventricular septal defect with patent ductus arteriosus, the civic statement said.

