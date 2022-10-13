Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 179 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally here to 11,51,955 and the toll to 1,738, a civic official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded ‘Witch’ in Sahibganj.

It also resulted in the active caseload breaching the 1000-mark and touching 1,047, up from 948 a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Parents Sell Their Daughter at a Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

It was the seventh day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 100, with Wednesday seeing 194 cases being detected, he added.

Of the new cases, only six are symptomatic, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 79 and stood at 11,31,170, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between October 6 and 12 is 0.011 per cent.

So far, 1,83,77,356 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 6,179 in the last 24 hours, up from 5,496 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period, as per official data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,423 days, the BMC official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)