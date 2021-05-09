Mumbai, May 9: The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said. It was the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital saw a daily addition of less than 3,000 cases, he pointed out.

The day also saw 3,375 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 6,13,418, which is 91 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 47,416, he said. Lockdown Extended in Delhi Till May 17 To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

With 32,590 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 57,10,370. The case doubling rate currently stands at 153 days in Mumbai, as per BMC data.

