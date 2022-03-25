Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 38 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took place after a gap of eight days, taking the tally here to 10,57,753 and the toll to 16,694, a civic official said.

This is the third death caused by the infection this month, the earlier ones coming on March 6 and March 16, he pointed out.

Incidentally, the city had reported 54 cases on Thursday, though the addition to the tally has been below the 100-mark since March 2 this year.

The recovery count increased by 47 to touch 10,37,926, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, leaving the country's financial capital with an active tally of 248, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 11,839 tests in the last 24 hours had taken the number of samples examined so far to 1,65,50,970.

It also showed that the positivity rate stood at 0.003 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between March 18 and 24 was 0.004 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 19,792 days.

As per a civic health bulletin, 37 out of the 38 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic, with just one requiring hospitalisation and oxygen support.

It said only 25 of the total 26,280 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied in the city.

The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones, the bulletin added.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases, while the highest number of deaths, at 90, was recorded on May 1 last year.

