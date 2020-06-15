Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Shiv Sena Corporator Shrikant Shetye’s Son Abhishek Shetye Hangs Self at Home in Mumbai’s Chembur

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:45 PM IST
Shiv Sena Corporator Shrikant Shetye’s Son Abhishek Shetye Hangs Self at Home in Mumbai’s Chembur
Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, June 15: The 25-year-old son of a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly committed suicide in Suman Nagar locality of Chembur in the metropolis, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Shetye was found hanging in his house on Sunday night, an official said. Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021.

"His father Shrikant Shetye is Shiv Sena corporator from Ward 155. Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom by his brother. No suicide note has been found from the spot," he added. Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

An accidental death report has been registered and probe was underway to find out why he took this step, said Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Abhishek Shetye Chembur Chunabhatti Police Station Corporator Mumbai Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Corporator Shrikant Shetye Suicide
