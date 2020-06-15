Shiv Sena Corporator Shrikant Shetye’s Son Abhishek Shetye Hangs Self at Home in Mumbai’s Chembur

Mumbai, June 15: The 25-year-old son of a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly committed suicide in Suman Nagar locality of Chembur in the metropolis, police said on Monday.

Abhishek Shetye was found hanging in his house on Sunday night, an official said.

"His father Shrikant Shetye is Shiv Sena corporator from Ward 155. Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom by his brother. No suicide note has been found from the spot," he added.

An accidental death report has been registered and probe was underway to find out why he took this step, said Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti police station.

