Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday received a written complaint from a representative of the Shiv Sena against comedian Kunal Kamra, seeking an investigation into the funds he allegedly received from various countries through his videos, the EOW stated.

According to the EOW, the complainant has urged the agency to probe the financial transactions linked to Kamra's content, following his disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", raising concerns over the sources of his income.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued a third notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his remarks, as per officials.

According to the police, the stand-up artist was called to record his statement on April 5.

"Mumbai Police has issued a third notice to Kunal Kamra to appear on 5th April and record his statement. Mumbai Police had called Kunal Kamra twice before for questioning, but he did not appear," said officials from Mumbai Police.

The third summon notice came in response to Kamra's failure to appear before the Mumbai Police on the previous summons.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that Kamra made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities before mocking former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This came after Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that the stand-up artist in question has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, then action will be taken against him.

Currently, three separate cases have been filed against Kamra at the Khar Police station after his remarks about Shinde.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Mayor of Jalgaon filed one complaint, while a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik filed the other two.

On Wednesday, Kamra sought an apology from those who attended his show after the Mumbai Police reportedly sent notices to some of them for questioning: "I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

Earlier, the Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments. (ANI)

