Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): A singer was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting college girl at Borivali railway station.

The accused was arrested from the Virar area of Palghar district.

According to the Railway police, on the morning of March 26, a 19-year-old girl student, who was on the way to appear for an exam, was allegedly molested by the accused at Borivali station.

It was alleged that the accused molested the girl on the pretext of asking for an address and when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled by jumping into a local train, the GRP informed.

The student lodged a complaint with Borivali Railway Police. Acting on the complaint, the railway police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt for the accused, said Anil Kadam from GRP.

The accused was identified as Deepak Pujari, a Bhajan singer, said Anil Kadam, a senior officer of Borivali GRP police.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the accused was eventually arrested from the Virar area of Palghar district.

The accused was produced in court which sent him to police custody. Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed his molesting the complainant.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

