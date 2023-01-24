Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 30 metric tonnes of insecticides worth Rs 16.8 crore were seized by the Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the last one month, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Insufficient or Disturbed Sleep During Teenage May Increase Risk of Multiple Sclerosis: Study.

The DRI had intercepted several consignments of insecticides being smuggled into India in connivance with Chinese suppliers in the last one month, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers Get Life Term for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ghaziabad for Seven Months.

A syndicate was involved in smuggling insecticides such as Chlorantraniliprole, Abamectin Benzoate, etc, and the agency had managed to intercept consignments weighing 30 MTs with estimated value of around Rs 16.8 crore, the official said.

The test reports have confirmed the goods to be insecticides only, he said.

The import of insecticides legally requires a permit from the Central Insecticides Board, and the law mandates the importer and its suppliers or manufacturers to get registration from the Board, the official said.

A probe has revealed that the smuggling activity has been going on since a long time and the syndicate was operating in complicity with Chinese suppliers, he said.

The Chinese suppliers allegedly misdeclared insecticides as Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymer in their documents to facilitate the smuggling, and the illegal proceeds from sale of smuggled goods was being sent to them through hawala network, the official said.

As per preliminary probe, the syndicate had smuggled more than 300 MTs of insecticides, worth more than Rs 300 crore in the past, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)