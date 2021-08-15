Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A teen boy who was attacked last week in Goregoan in Mumbai died in a civic hospital on Sunday, police said.

A Dindoshi police station official identified the boy as Arif Sheikh (18) and said accused Avinash Pawar, his father Margapa and mother Nagubai had been arrested, while others involved were on the run.

Arman Khan, a friend of Sheikh, was also seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment, he added.

