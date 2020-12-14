Mumbai, December 14: Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

"Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain during the last three-four hours. The latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over the North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next three-four hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai said. Also Read | Oppo Reno5 5G & Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the Western coast are going to receive rain for the next 24 hours. Also Read | India Records 27,071 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Inches Closer to 99 Lakh.

"Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said. The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but the cloudiness and low visibility will continue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)