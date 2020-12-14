New Delhi, December 14: With 27,071 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 336 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally inched closer to 99 lakh mark to stand at 98,84,101 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll surged to 1,43,255 after 336 fresh fatalities over the past 24 hours due to COVID-19. Presently, there are 3,52,586 active cases of coronavirus in the country. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

A total of 30,695 recovered in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of recoveries to 93,88,159. One patient had migrated to another country. A total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now in the country. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,80,416 cases so far.

Maharashtra reported 3,717 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths yesterday. A total of 3,083 patients were discharged after recuperating. This took the state's recovery count to 17,57,005. Karnataka crossed 9-lakh mark to touch 9,01,410 with the addition of 1,196 cases yesterday, becoming the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra in terms of the caseload.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 72.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.61 million. The current global caseload and death toll stood at 72,201,716 and 1,611,758, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 16,246,771 and 299,163. India comes in second place in terms of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 181,402.

