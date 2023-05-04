Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 71 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

One person was held by Crime Branch Unit 12 on April 29 with 55 grams of mephedrone from Marol Pipeline area of Andheri East, and his interrogation led to the arrest of his associate with 300 grams of the contraband from Ram Mandir Road in Jogeshwari East on Wednesday, he said.

"The mephedrone is worth Rs 71 lakh. A probe into the source and supply network of the contraband is underway. The accused have been remanded in police custody till Saturday," he added.

