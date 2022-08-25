Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals were held from Mankhurd in Mumbai on Thursday allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore, a police official said.

Also Read | To Curb Rising Prices, Narendra Modi Govt Clears Proposal To Restrict Export of Wheat Flour.

Acting on a specific tip off, a team of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell held the two near a power station on the highway leading to Panvel at around 1:30am, he said.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

"We seized 1.4 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore. One of the arrested Nigerian nationals is also allegedly involved in a murder in Tulinj in Palghar in 2016," the official said.

A team is working on unravelling their peddling network and it is suspected that they are part of a gang, ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)