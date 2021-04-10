Mumbai, April 10: Two Russian nationals were arrested for allegedly performing stunts at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the Russian nationals were identified as Maksim Shcherbakov (24) and Vasili Kolesenikov (30), an official said.

The duo had reached the sea link in a taxi from Bandra. After walking for some distance on the bridge, Maksim started climbing the puller of the sea link by holding the high-strength galvanised steel pipes, he said. His colleague remained on the bridge to click Maksim's pictures and videos, he said. Ghaziabad Police Impose Rs 11,000 Fine on Two Women for Doing Stunt on Bike After Video Goes Viral.

"Some onlookers informed the sea link's management staff about their stunts, following which the police were alerted," the official added. Police rushed to the spot and apprehended the duo, Anil Koli, senior inspector of Worli police station, said.

Both of them were arrested under IPC sections 336 (rash or negligent act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). They were produced before a court, which released on bail of Rs 7,500, he said.

"During the investigation, it came to light that both of them work in a circus and often climb highrises to perform stunts and post their photos as well as videos on social media," Koli said.

The Anti Terror Cell of the Mumbai police also questioned them, but did not find anything suspicious, he said. Police are likely to file a charge sheet against them on Monday, he said.

