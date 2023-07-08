Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were charred to death in separate incidents of fire in their flats in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased persons were living alone in their respective flats in suburban Santacruz and Ghatkopar.

In Ghatkopar, a woman sustained 100 per cent injuries in a blaze that erupted in her flat situated on the fourth floor of the ground plus six-storey building at around 3 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

He said neighbours of the woman noticed smoke was coming out of her flat and rushed to rescue her.

The Fire Brigade received a call at around 2:47 pm. The blaze was doused at around 3:17 pm, he said.

"Fire Brigade officials found the woman's 100 per cent burnt body in her flat," he added.

In Santacruz, a fire broke out in the third-floor flat of a seven-storey building which killed an 85-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

