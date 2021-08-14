Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A vehicle loaded with firecrackers was found near Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in Magathane area of north Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

The vehicle, a Tata Sumo, was left unattended for the past six days and a search of it was conducted after people in the area alerted the police, an official said.

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

"Firecrackers were found inside the vehicle. The owner stays in a building nearby and he was called to the police station for questioning. He has said he kept the firecrackers in the vehicle to keep it safe from rains. All angles are being probed," he said.

Surve said he suspected sabotage and demanded that police probe the incident thoroughly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)