A gang of four armed men committed robbery at four petrol pumps in Haryana's Rewari. A CCTV camera at one of the petrol pumps recorded the incident. In the video, four men are seen arriving in a white car. One of them is holding a gun. They threaten an employee there and flee with money. Cops are looking into more CCTV footages to establish identities of the robber. An investigation is underway. Rewari Police Station SHO, Vijender said that "Yesterday, four boys came to the petrol pump in a car and snatched money at gunpoint. They looted the petrol pump in about 7-8 minutes. These four have looted about 1 lakh 5 thousand rupees. Teams have been formed to nab them all." Delhi: Gangster Nabbed After Video of Robbing Toyota Fortuner at Gunpoint Goes Viral.

Watch: Gang of Armed Robbers Steal Money From Four Petrol Pumps in Haryana

