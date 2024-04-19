Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for booking a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said police on Friday.

According to Mumbai police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi, a 20-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details, police said that the accused had booked a cab in the name of Lawrence Vishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station.

"When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station," said police.

Acting on the same, Bandra Police of Mumbai interrogated the cab driver and tracked the information about the person who booked the cab online.

"The person who booked the cab turned out to be a 20-year-old student from Ghaziabad, identified as Rohit Tyagi," said the police.

The police further said that during investigation it was revealed that the accused had booked the cab in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a prank.

The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He was thereafter brought Mumbai and presented before the court after which he was sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled.CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor's home.

After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

On Monday, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on the family's behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the 'disturbing' firing incident.

He also shared that the family was fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing probe into the incident. (ANI)

