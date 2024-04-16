Mumbai, April 16: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house. Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing. Salman Khan Firing Incident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Arrives At Salman Khan's Home Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai (See Pics and Video)

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members. Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi

Maharashtra CM Visits Salman Khan's House

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence. Inside visuals from the residence. (Source: Eknath Shinde office) pic.twitter.com/lbMmfCOBNm — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met actor Salman Khan at his residence. (Source: Eknath Shinde office) pic.twitter.com/B6ajFZ3JOP — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing outside Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

