Maharashtra, January 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is following Union and state health department guidelines on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and has not detected any cases in Mumbai. A comparison of respiratory infections between December 2023 and December 2024 shows no significant increase, according to the BMC PRO on Tuesday. The BMC Pro said, "BMC is taking all precautions as suggested by the union govt and Maharashtra health department about HMPV. To date, no HMPV patient has been detected in Mumbai. Also, a comparative analysis is done for respiratory infections reported in December 2023 and December 2024 but no significant trend is seen in rising infections. BMC is taking all precautions suggested."

Amid growing concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, experts have assured that HMPV, a respiratory virus that circulates during winter and affects all age groups, particularly young children and the elderly, has not caused a surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalizations at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. HMPV Virus in India: 2 Children Test Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, No Surge in Respiratory Illness, Says Centre.

Prof. Sanjay Jain, Dean (Research) and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at PGIMER Chandigarh urged the public to follow hygiene practices such as handwashing and wearing masks in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus.

PGIMER's Dr Sanjay Jain said, "Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that circulates during winter, often causing influenza-like symptoms such as cough, fever, and sore throat. Though it affects all age groups, it is particularly concerning for young children and the elderly. Currently, there is no surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalizations at PGIMER. We encourage good hygiene practices, such as handwashing and wearing masks in crowded spaces. The medical facilities are adequate to manage these kinds of respiratory illnesses effectively." HMPV Virus in India: After Karnataka and Gujarat, 2 Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Detected in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Salem; Both Stable.

Five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur. HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

