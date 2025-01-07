Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), one each in Chennai and Salem, said the Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The condition of both affected individuals is stable at present, the Chief Secretary added.

https://x.com/supriyasahuias/status/1876306434771804534

The press release issued by DIPR of the Tamil Nadu government, reads, "Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus and it is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest. The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive. Presently, 2 cases of Human Metapneumovirus have been reported, one in Chennai and one in Salem. They are stable and are being monitored."

As per the release, there is no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that has been detected in Tamil Nadu. On January 6, 2025, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, conducted a video conference with all State Health officials chaired by the Union Health Secretary.

The senior health officials from Tamil Nadu also participated in this meeting led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health. The Government of India clarified that the HMPV virus remains stable and is not a cause for concern to panic.

The prevention of HMPV is similar to any other respiratory infection such as covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to the health facility if the need arises.

The public is reassured that HMPV is typically self-limiting and manageable. There is no need to panic. The Government of Tamil Nadu remains committed and is continuously monitoring the Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) closely, the release added.

India has already detected three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). Two of the cases have been detected in Karnataka's Bengaluru while another case was recorded in Gujarat.

After three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasized that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and another case was reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. These cases were detected as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.

In a video statement, the Health Minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001... HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda said.

He also mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) keeping track of developments and ensuring the country's preparedness to handle any emerging health challenges.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognizance of the situation and will share its report with us shortly. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed, and no surge in any common respiratory viral pathogens has been observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on January 4 to review the situation," Nadda said.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

The detection of HMPV cases seems to have caused some jitters in financial markets, with Sensex and Nifty witnessing declines, according to experts. The Nifty 50 ended the day down over 388 points, and the BSE Sensex fell more than 1,258 points, influenced by global cues.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)

