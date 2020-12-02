Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 2,82,811 on Wednesday with the addition of 877 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the metropolis increased to 10,839 as 20 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Asks PM Narendra Modi for Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine on Priority Basis for the State.

On Tuesday, the city had reported nine deaths, the lowest in the past several months.

The number of recuperated patients went up to 2,57,348, which is about 91 per cent of the total, as 205 patients got discharge from hospitals, the data released by the BMC showed.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

It said that the city currently has 13,060 active cases of coronavirus.

The civic body said that over 19.24 lakh tests have been conducted in the city so far.

The average case doubling rate in Mumbai is 222 days, while the average growth rate is 0.31 per cent.

According to the BMC data, there are 444 containment zones and 5,270 sealed buildings across the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)