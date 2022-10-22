A press release from Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj's office on Friday said Rao violated the election process by invoking Rule 10 (5) of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which doesn't confer any powers on the Returning officer to change the allotted symbol.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes From Raichur’s Yeragera Village.

Subsequently, Rao was replaced.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Death Toll Rises to 15; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Apprises UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Expresses Grief on Mishap.

The bypoll in Munugode in Nalgonda district, scheduled to be held on November 3, has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who had quit and joined the BJP.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

A police case was filed against TRS leaders after enquiry on the complaint that they took 300 persons in buses to Yadadri temple for dharshan and oath taking programme.

Model Code of Conduct teams perused photographic and video graphic evidence and police have registered a case under section 188, 171 (1) r/w 171 (F) of IPC apart from including the expenditure involved in the name of TRS contesting candidate, the release said.

While printing of ballot paper for EVMs, instead of “Ship”, “Boat with man and Sail” got printed and it was identified and reprinted with correct symbols.

The CEO took serious note of the lapse and has suspended Mandal Revenue Officer, Choutuppal and called for explanation from other officers tasked with printing of ballot papers, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)