India News | Murali Krishna Takes Oath as Chief Vigilance and Security Office of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Murali Krishna took oath as the new Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CV&SO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Addressing the media, he expressed heartfelt thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the DGP of Andhra Pradesh for giving him this opportunity.

