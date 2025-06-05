India News | Murali Krishna Takes Oath as Chief Vigilance and Security Office of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Murali Krishna took oath as the new Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CV&SO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Addressing the media, he expressed heartfelt thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the DGP of Andhra Pradesh for giving him this opportunity.

Speaking to the media, Krishna stated that his previous experience serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Tirumala would greatly help him in his new role. He assured that he would carry out his responsibilities in alignment with the decisions taken by senior TTD officials.

Murali Krishna emphasised his commitment to ensuring that there is no room for any kind of irregularities within TTD. He added that a comprehensive plan would be implemented to strengthen the use of technology, which would, in turn, enhance security standards.

He added that a robust system would be introduced to effectively curb the influence of middlemen (dalari system) in TTD operations.

Meanwhile, Sri Govindraja Swamy Brahmotsavam is going on in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams took to X and said, "Day 4 of Sri Govindraja Swamy Brahmotsavam, the Lord shone resplendent on the Kalpavriksha Vahanam, flanked by Sridevi & Bhudevi. Garuda Seva tomorrow evening!"

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers on Monday morning.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam committee trust board in Hyderabad is also celebrating the annual Brahmotsavalu at the magnificent Venkateswara Swami Temple in Bashir Bagh. This year marks the 20th Brahmotsavas, which began yesterday and will be conducted with great devotional attention. (ANI)

