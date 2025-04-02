Meerut, Apr 2 (PTI) A 24-year-old murder accused was killed and his two aides were injured in a shooting incident in Meerut district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Paramjeet alias Gulla, who was recently released on bail. Police suspect the incident is the result of an old rivalry.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said the shooting occurred around 4.45 pm near Latifpur village in Hastinapur area.

"Paramjeet alias Gulla, a murder accused, was shot by unknown assailants. He was taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of Paramjeet's companions sustained bullet injuries and are currently hospitalised. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SP said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry. All individuals involved are residents of the same Gram Panchayat," he added.

According to some eyewitnesses, Paramjeet was sitting with the duo, consuming alcohol when several individuals arrived on bikes and in cars. They fired indiscriminately, killing Paramjeet and injuring injuring his aides.

Paramjeet had been incarcerated on January 18, 2024, in connection with the murder of Tirath Singh from Kishanpur village and was released on bail four months ago.

Paramjeet's wife, Payal, alleged that village head Dildar Singh Gore held a grudge against her husband.

She claimed that Dildar Singh, along with Tirath Singh's father, Prabhu Singh, were responsible for Paramjeet's murder, citing the murder case as the motive.

