Meerut (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a village here on Monday, sparking a protest by local people who pelted stones and set fire to the houses of those allegedly involved in the crime, police said.

Station in-charge Munesh Pal Singh said that Vishu was sitting with a friend near a primary school at his Palda village on Sunday evening when two men arrived on a motorbike and opened fire at him.

The victim was rushed to a community health centre in Mawana where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police official said.

Police suspect the incident was a fallout of an old enmity and the two sides had fought in the past.

Soon after the Sunday incident, the villagers lodged their protest by keeping the body on the road, demanding action against the killers. Police somehow managed to persuade the people and sent the body for postmortem.

The matter flared up again Monday morning when Vishu's body reached home after the post-mortem. While taking it for the last rites, the crowd became restless pelting stones setting the houses of the accused on fire, police said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control, they said.

The accused have been absconding since the incident.

The last rites were performed in the presence of senior police officers who reached there.

Police force has been deployed in the village in view of the tension.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI 500-600 people had come for Vishu's funeral during which "three-four youths" set fire to the houses of the people from the side of the accused, but the police present on the spot immediately chased them away.

The SSP said the youths who attempted arson will be identified and a case registered against them.

The situation in the village is now normal, he said.

