Bhopal, Dec 29 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe into the killings of five members of a tribal family in Nemawar town in Dewas district in June this year, a senior official said.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

After the approval of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the home department has sent a letter recommending a CBI probe into the Nemawar incident in which five persons were murdered, MP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for New Year's Eve, Warns of Strict Action Against Drunken Driving, Overspeeding and Reckless Driving.

The bodies of Mamata Balai (45), her daughters Rupali (21) and Divya (14) as well as relatives Puja (15) and Pawan (14), who had gone missing since May 13, were found murdered and buried in a field on June 29.

A probe into a missing persons complaint filed on May 17 led to the arrest of Surendra Rajput, his brother Virendra, associates Vivek Tiwari, Rajkumar, Manoj Korku and Karan Korku, who confessed to the murders, police had said at the time.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath hit out at the BJP government in the state for recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case seven months after the crime came to light.

The Congress had been demanding the probe be given to the CBI right from the beginning, the former CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)