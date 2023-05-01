Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will pay her maiden visit to her native place since assuming office this week and visit Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Nab Two Men Filming Hooliganism To Recruit Youngsters Into Gang.

Murmu will be on a three-day tour to her home district and visit her birth place at Uperbeda village in Rairangpur sub-division, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon At karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

She will be the first president to visit the national park, a tiger reserve which covers an area of 2750 km, the officials said.

The president will reach Kalaikunda Air Force station in West Bengal on May 4 and from there travel by a helicopter to Badampahar helipad, which is close to Uperbeda. She is scheduled to reach her in-law's house at Pahadpur village also in Rairangpur sub-division the same day, the official said.

Murmu had visited the state twice earlier since assuming office in July 2022 and this time her visit will be confined to Mayurbhanj district.

According to the schedule made available to the media the president will attend various programmes at Rairangpur. She will visit the memorial of her husband Shyamcharan Murmu and her two sons. She is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two projects at Pahadpur.

She will visit Simlipal National Park on May 5 and spend the entire day inside the sanctuary. Murmu will visit Baripada, the Mayurbhanj district headquarter town and attend the convocation of the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjad Deo University the next day before winding up her visit.

Meanwhile, the president's proposed visit has created a flutter among the people in the area. The entire Uperbeda village is undergoing a complete makeover. Even the kutcha roads leading to the village are now being concretised and her in-law's house is being renovated.

Local residents are looking forward to the president's visit and accord the daughter of the soil a grand welcome, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)