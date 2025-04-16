Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda, following the unrest in Murshidabad triggered by protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

An elderly man who migrated to Jharkhand's Pakur broke down while recounting his ordeal during the Murshidabad violence.

Speaking to ANI he said, "I don't really know what happened. I opened my shop in the morning and sat outside. They started hitting the doors, pelting bricks, and eventually broke the doors. My television, my mirror, my furniture, 2-3 almirahs, and all my money were at home. We came here the night before yesterday."

Following the unrest, leaders of various political parties have blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal for remaining silent while the situation worsens.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attacked the West Bengal government over the violence in Murshidabad, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of remaining silent while the situation worsens.

Addressing a gathering, CM Yogi also thanked the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of Central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad.

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'messengers of peace'. But those who understand only force won't listen to words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire since last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control," CM Yogi said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is creating a "Bangladesh-like situation" in the state following the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad.

"The Mamata government is helping to create a Bangladesh-like situation here. If they claim the miscreants are outsiders, why are they not being caught? What are the police doing? It is not the government's duty to play the blame game. They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the Hindu-minority regions ahead of the Assembly elections. Elections should be held under President's Rule, under the watchful eye of the Election Commission. Otherwise, the Hindus will not be able to vote," he said.

Congress leader and former MP from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, met the injured victims of the violence that broke out in Murshidabad during protests on April 11 and slammed the Mamata government for its "silence" while people are "struggling to survive."

Speaking to ANI after meeting the victims at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore, Chowdhury criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government's "silence" on the Murshidabad violence in which three people have lost their lives and scores were injured. He said, "A lot of people have been admitted to the hospital, but the police and state government are silent. People are struggling to survive, yet the state government says nothing."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been apprised of an initial probe into Murshidabad violence, which indicates the involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, government sources said on Tuesday.

Preliminary reports suggest the involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly aided by local TMC leaders, who later lost control over these elements.

The MHA is closely monitoring activities in Murshidabad and other sensitive districts in West Bengal and has deployed nearly nine companies, at least 900 personnel, of the Border Security Force in Murshidabad. Of these nine companies, 300 BSF personnel are locally available, with additional companies at the request of the state government.

The violence broke out on April 11 in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protests swept across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Following the unrest, prohibitory orders have been imposed, and internet services have been suspended in the worst-hit Murshidabad district, where the violence took place.

According to the West Bengal Police, so far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad. (ANI)

