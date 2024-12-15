Udupi (Karnataka) Dec 15 (PTI) The Karnataka Education and Literacy Commissioner on Sunday denied the rumours that schools are being asked to cancel all trips in light of the Murudeshwar tragedy.

A fake circular, allegedly issued by the Department of Education, went viral on social media on December 10, causing confusion among school managements.

The document falsely claimed that the department had directed schools to cancel all their educational trips.

On December 10, a school trip turned tragic at Murudeshwara beach in Karnataka, as four students drowned during an outing.

According to the statement issued by the office of the Commissioner for the Department of Education and Literacy, "No order has been issued to cancel educational trips. Schools are, however, urged to ensure safety measures are in place and to maintain proper supervision during outings. Principals or designated officials will be held accountable for any mishaps."

Following the tragedy, Karnataka's Department of Education issued safety guidelines for such excursions, stressing the importance of selecting secure destinations and ensuring the presence of adequate staff supervision.

