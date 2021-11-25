Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Noted musician Hamsalekha appeared before the police on Thursday in relation to a case regarding his statement on the late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, that landed him in a controversy.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly By Relative, Tries To End Life in Coimbatore District; Accused Arrested.

There was a bit of chaos near Basavanagudi police station here, where Hamsalekha appeared, as some people claiming to be associated with Bajrang Dal and pro-Hindu outfits shouted slogans against the musician, while actor Chetan Ahimsa and a group of persons came to support him.

Also Read | Punjab Political Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Will Sit on Hunger Strike if Files Relating to Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Not Opened'.

Hamsalekha left the station after about an hour, and further investigations are on, official sources said.

A notice was issued to Hamsaleka to appear before the police two days ago, following a case registered against him a week ago in connection with his statement on the late seer.

Speaking at an event at Mysuru earlier this month, while referring to the late seer's efforts to overcome caste barriers, he had said, “The seer can go to a Dalit's house, but can he eat chicken, if it is served to him there? Would he eat if goat's blood is fried and served? or eat if liver is served? No. A caste person going to Dalit's house is not a big achievement."

As the video snowballed into controversy, with the current Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami and pro-Hindu organisations criticising his statement, Hamsalekha subsequently had apologised.

Exiting the police station, Hamsalekha today maintained that he had nothing to say.

His lawyer said, after inquiry, Hamsalekha has been told to appear, whenever asked to.

"Officers said if required for further inquiry, they will intimate him and that he will have to appear, to which Hamsalekha has agreed to....Legal process has started now, it will be wrong on our part to say anything...let's see what happens further. We will go legally as our client is law-abiding and believes in it, that's the reason he appeared today," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru-South Harish Pandey, addressing media after Hamsalekha left from the station, said, "I haven't spoken to the Investigating Officer, I'm sure the IO (Investigating Officer) would complete the questionnaire, whether it will be completed once, twice or thrice depends on IO and the cooperation he is receiving from the person being inquired."

Asked whether Hamsalekha will be called once again, he said the IO will take necessary steps required for completion of the investigation, as he is answerable to the court.

In response to a question, he said two groups of people, one supporting Hamsalekha and the other opposing had come. They were told to be in designated spots, where they expressed their opinion, and they were subsequently dispersed.

Meanwhile, coming to Hamsaleka's defence, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said there is nothing wrong in what the musician said and called those protesting against him as "Manuwadis, anti-constitution".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)