Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) The health condition of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who is undergoing treatment in a city-based hospital for prostate cancer, has slightly improved, an official of the medical facility said on Tuesday.

“Mr Khan is responding to treatment. He is critical but stable at present,” he told PTI.

The eminent musician is under constant observation, the official added.

The health condition of Khan, 55, deteriorated following a cerebral attack on December 22.

Khan, who belongs to the 'Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana', is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

