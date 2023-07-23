New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Meera Bai, the 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and devotee of Krishna, has inspired a musical production by Carnatic singer Sumitra Guha and Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni with the underlying theme of women empowerment.

Organised by Sumadhur Hansadhwani Trust, the play titled "Veer Meera - A musical on Empowering Women" will be held here at Kamani Auditorium on July 26.

The musical aims to spread the message of women awakening and liberation by showcasing the ideology of Meera Bai and her warrior spirit, according to a press release.

Conceptualised and composed by Guha and her disciple Dr Samia Mahbub Ahmad, the show will bring together an amalgamation of songs celebrating Meera Bai and her bhajans.

Scripted in a way that it narrates Meera's story as well as honours the women achievers of India who have excelled in the field of sports, arts, and business, the musical program will aim to send the message that "women's freedom is social freedom and the new India will be truly independent and powerful when its women are empowered".

“Meera Bai was the first feminist and a visionary who voiced against the wrongdoings of society. Despite being from the royal family, she questioned the norms of animal slaughter as an offering for gods.

"She stood up to all established norms of honour, and to the authority of every mortal man around her. Through our musical we are showcasing her commitment, devotion, and bravery and signifying its importance for women of today's generation," Guha said in a statement.

The evening will also feature some bhajans written by Meera Bai.

“This event is designed in a way that people will not only enjoy the classical music and dance but also the set, costume, and lights. It promises to be a holistic spectacle to its viewers.

"The script is written in such a way that it highlights how Meera Bai was decades ahead of her time and provides lessons for all of us. It also honours and celebrates the courageous women of today and time and attempts to tell their tales," Kulkarni added.

