Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a group of Muslim women here are making rakhis with the face of Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

While singing 'Modi bhaiya', women of the Muslim community in Varanasi were seen preparing rakhi with different messages including their support for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Bharat Sansthan Director, Dr Rajiv Shrivastav said, "These Muslim women have been sending rakhis to Prime Minister Modi since he was Gujarat's Chief Minister, with a request to help them from the (then) existing divorce law for Muslims."

"And Prime Minister Modi did help them and introduced Triple talaq bill," Shrivastav said explaining that why these Muslim women sent Rakhis to him.

The women consider Modi as father and brother since he played the role of their "protector", he added. (ANI)

