New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday highlighted the need for capacity building and sensitisation of personnel in healthcare facilities on fire safety and disaster mitigation in such establishments.

Inaugurating the second National Workshop on Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response and Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, he said it shows the ministry's commitment towards disaster and fire preparedness.

Also Read | Obulapuram Mining Case: Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Illegal Mining Case.

The workshop hosted by the Disaster Management Cell of the Health Ministry is being organised as a culmination of various activities held by it as part of 'Fire Safety Week' in coordination with Disaster Nodal Officers from all states.

"We need to make our health facilities more resilient and resistant towards disaster and fire incidents. That is why it is necessary to organise such disaster management workshops regularly," Nadda said.

Also Read | Blackouts Likely Tomorrow, May 07, During Civil Defence Mock Drills? Crash Blackout Measures To Be Tested As India Carries Out Nationwide Security Drill, Here’s What Will Happen.

He also said, "We should focus on the preventive part of the disasters so that uninterrupted, comprehensive and quality health services can be ensured and we can stay vigilant and mitigate and address unforeseen situations."

Urging all the stakeholders to contribute towards this front, the minister stated that "the responsibility lies not only with the top tier officials but also with the grassroots workers and paramedics."

The Union health minister also underlined the need for increasing the confidence of healthcare workers about disaster response, stressing the necessity of practical knowhow and training along with theoretical knowledge.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed the need for regular fire safety audits at institutions and to prevent the disasters before they occur," Nadda said.

"Lack of sensitivity towards disaster and fire preparedness leads to complacency that further leads to carelessness which proves to be a spark of fire, a spark for disaster."

He stressed the need for collective actions and highlighted the need for capacity building of all cadres of personnel working in different types of health facilities, both public and private.

"This workshop is not only for government hospitals but for the entire healthcare landscape of the country, including private hospitals, primary health centres, nursing homes, maternity centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and preventive facilities," Nadda added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)