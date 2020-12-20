Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) One more person died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the district's toll to 99, an official said.

The 70-year-old man was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Saturday.

The district reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 422 and the COVID-19 tally to 7,699, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

With 38 more recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated stands at 7,178.

