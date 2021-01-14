Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) There were 31 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the tally 8,032 on Thursday, an official said.

Of the new cases, five were staff members of Muzaffarnagar Medical College, the official said.

There are 244 active cases of COVID-19 in the district so far, while one more infected person has died taking the toll to 17, the official said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, of the 932 tests that were done the previous day, 31 returned positive.

A total of 19 people have recovered taking the total recoveries to 8,032 in the district, the official said.

