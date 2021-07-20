Muzaffarnagar, Jul 20 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application filed by a man accused in a rape case.

A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act rejected the plea filed by Usman, who allegedly raped a woman after making a false promise of marriage.

He was arrested last month.

