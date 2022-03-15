Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Leaders of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday discussed holding of Assembly speaker's election in the ongoing Budget session of Maharashtra legislature, state Congress chief Nana Patole said and added that Raj Bhavan will be informed.

Speaking to reporters, former speaker Patole slammed Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshayari for the "delay" in approving the schedule for holding the speaker's election.

"MVA leaders met today and discussed holding of the election for the speaker during the ongoing budget session. The government will convey this to Raj Bhavan," he said.

"Koshyari is not the governor of Maharashtra. He is the governor of the BJP. What to expect from him? " Patole questioned.

The MVA leadership has examined all the legal aspects (regarding holding the speaker's election) and will inform the governor again, he said.

Patole said Congress has finalised its candidate for the post of speaker and will announce the name once the election schedule is announced.

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The post of speaker has been lying vacant since February last year after incumbent Nana Patole resigned to take charge as Maharashtra Congress president.

In the last winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, the state government amended rules for speaker's election from ballot system to voice vote.

The new rules envisage the ‘open voting method' to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The new rules were challenged in the Bombay High Court by BJP MLA Girish Mahajan.

The HC on March 9 dismissed his plea.

Challenging the HC order in the Supreme Court, Mahajan has alleged that the notification dated December 23, 2021, was “illegally and arbitrarily” issued by the Maharashtra government amending Rules 6 and 7 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rule, 1960, under which the secret ballot method was replaced with an open vote system through a voice vote and show of hands.

The budget session ends on March 25.

