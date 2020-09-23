New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Myanmar's Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed ways to further cooperation in energy, trade and investment, connectivity and border infrastructure, agriculture, health, development partnership and person-to-person ties.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

"Warmest greetings to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan and the Government and people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day. Our expanding cooperation across so many sectors reflects the intrinsic strength of our ties. Look forward to further advancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

