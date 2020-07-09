Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): The renowned Mysore Palace has been closed on Thursday after a relative of an employee at the palace was tested COVID-19 positive, an official said.

The palace has been closed for the visitors in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. Authorities have decided to re-open the palace on Monday.

Earlier the Palace was closed for tourists for a week from March 15 to 22, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Mysore Palace committee said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 28,877 COVID-19 positive cases including 16,531 active, 11,876 cured/discharged/migrated while 470 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

