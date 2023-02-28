Aizawl, February 28: Stuck in their cars in Aizawl's traffic, two Mizoram MLAs and a minister on Tuesday hitchhiked to the assembly on two-wheelers. The photos of Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, opposition ZPM leader Lalduhoma and ruling MNF legislator F Lalnunmawia riding pillion on scooters through the city's maddening traffic went viral on social media.

They were heading to the assembly to attend the budget session when they were stuck midway due to a traffic snarl, caused by the renovation of the road between Temple Square and Vaivakawn. Work is underway in the area for the three-day B20 meeting, being organised by the CII as part of India's G20 presidency. Milari Chhangte, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's Daughter Slaps Doctor in Aizawl for Refusing To See Her Without Appointment, Father Issues Apology After Video Goes Viral.

Various Mizoram legislative Assembly members were seen scurrying along congested Aizawl traffic on two-wheelers. As Aizawl traffic congestion prevented movement, some MLAs were seen abandoning their VIP vehicles and pillion- riding two-wheelers with civillians. #ddnewsmizoram pic.twitter.com/Gx8RJssM3H — DD News Mizoram (@DDNewsMizoram) February 28, 2023

The minister and the ZPM leader were rescued from the traffic by two journalists who were also on the way to the assembly. Shutdown in Nagaland Over Citizenship Bill, Vehicular Traffic Suspended.

"The three legislators were stuck due to road renovation works. They were standing on the roadside. As I approached them, minister Lalruatkima asked me to give a ride to Lalduhoma. And he got onto the two-wheeler of another journalist," said Zohmingmawia, a senior reporter of a local newspaper. Lalnunmawia was given a lift by another person, he said.

