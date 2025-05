Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals on May 29, a regulatory filing said.

The company in a regulatory filing said that Chandrasekaran in his letter dated May 28, 2025 has informed Tata Chemicals of his intention to step down from the position of Director and Chairman.

The Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals at its meeting held on Wednesday took on record the request received from Chandrasekaran to step down, the company said in a statement.

In a letter dated May 28, Chandrasekaran said, "I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 29th May, 2025. After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board.

"It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals board and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure."

The board of directors have appointed S Padmanabhan, Director of the Company, as the Chairman of the Board with effect from May 30, 2025.

Besides, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board appointed Modan Saha as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) with effect from May 28, 2025.

Saha is currently leading select strategic initiatives at Tata Sons, added the company.

