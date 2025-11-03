Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Following the BJP's start of campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-elections, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of contesting elections based on minority appeasement and claimed that the BRS is luring voters, while stating that the BJP is fighting the election on the basis of development.

Speaking after campaigning in Rahmath Nagar and nearby areas, Rao said the BJP's campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election has received an encouraging response from residents.

"BJP has kick-started its campaign for the Jubilee Hill by-elections. Today we campaigned in Rahmath Nagar and many other areas. BJP is getting a good response from the people of Jubilee Hills. The Congress party is trying to fight elections only on appeasement of minorities and BRS is just luring the voters. BJP is fighting on the basis of development..." said Rao

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during a roadshow in Rahmath Nagar Division under the Jubilee Hills constituency.

During the roadshow, KTR declared that Telangana is not a land that bows down to threats or political intimidation.

"This is not a Telangana that gets scared of your threats," KTR thundered, responding to Revanth Reddy's warnings to voters.

"If you try to cancel welfare schemes, the same people of Jubilee Hills will bring down your government. Telangana has seen many dictators rise and fall. You will be no different," he said.

However, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the Congress candidate will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11.

"The Congress party is going to win the election by a huge majority. Not only in Jubilee Hills but across the state, people are happy with the Congress party. We have implemented the assurances given to the public. We provided ration cards to everyone in the constituency and distributed high-quality rice," Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.

He further pointed out the party's commitment to secularism, stating, "The Congress party is a secular party that promotes harmony among all religions, castes, and ethnic groups. We don't believe in the BJP's divisive politics."

Polling for the Jubilee Hills constituency is set to take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. This by-election was prompted by the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath.

The Congress party has nominated V. Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backward Class (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. (ANI)

